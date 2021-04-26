Stevie Wonder & Gloria Estefan celebrate ‘Sesame Street’ tonight on doc ’50 Years of Sunny Days’

ABC

Tonight on ABC, Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan are among the stars who’ll be “on their way” to Sesame Street. They’ll be celebrating the groundbreaking, Emmy-winning children’s show in a two-hour documentary called 50 Years of Sunny Days, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

Wonder will perform a re-imagined version of the iconic Sesame Street theme “Sunny Days” on the special, which will also feature commentary from Angelina Jolie, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Lucy Liu, Dr. Anthony Fauci and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“Sesame Street has been a part of my life from the moment I was a child through the births of both my kids, which became huge fans along with me, and to my grandson,” Estefan says of Sesame Street, calling the show “a tradition.”

She adds, “It means a lot. It means what this country means to me, which is the opportunity to live the American dream.”

Gloria says one of her career highlights was being asked to appear on Sesame Street in the ’90s, where she got everyone on the block — humans and Muppets — to join her in a conga line as she sang.

“I was so excited…I was beside myself!” she recalls. “It was all I could do to not lose my mind there, in the middle of the street that I had grown up watching.”

So who’s her favorite Sesame Street character? “It’s like asking me my favorite song,” says Estefan. “But if I have to pick one: Big Bird. I just love his take on life and how he looked at everything on the sunny side…very optimistic.”

50 Years of Sunny Days will be available Tuesday on demand and on Hulu.

