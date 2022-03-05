Stevie Wonder posts heartfelt video calling for people to unite to support Ukraine

ABC/Eric McCandless

Stevie Wonder has posted a video titled “Ukraine, You and I…the World” on his YouTube channel and social media sites in which he delivers a heartfelt plea for the world to come together in support of Ukraine, as Russia continues its brutal assault on its neighboring country.

“Can we survive if Ukraine does not? That is the question that we all should ask,” the Motown legend begins. “Are we surprised that the forces of evil are alive and aggressive in today’s world? I’m not surprised. And you shouldn’t be either.”

Stevie continues, “I write and sing about it because I can feel it. You should know about it because you can see it. Unless you have a blind eye to it and don’t want to do anything about it, you can see it. Those of us who know hate recognize the commonality of inhumanity.”

Wonder adds, “It is good versus evil. Right versus wrong. Tyranny over liberty. This is not just a Ukrainian war. Today, Ukraine is in a battle for the soul of the world. As we speak, they’re fighting forces of evil. We have seen what evil has and can do. It doesn’t matter what country or color.”

The 71-year-old music icon goes on to say, “Now evil threatens the sovereignty of one country and the sanctity of all others. What additional tragedies will it take for us to stop this aggression? Hate has no color. Has no loyalty. Greed has no commitment but to itself. Only you the people can prevent World War 3.”

In conclusion, Stevie declares, “We must stand up to hate and kill hate before it kills us. I believe in the power of the people. All the people. We can stop this. Right now.”

