Stevie Wonder posts video message for the late Martin Luther King Jr. addressing ongoing US racial issues

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Stevie Wonder has posted an emotional video message reciting an open letter to the late civil rights leader commenting on the continued racial troubles plaguing the U.S., particularly in light of the recent storming of the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Trump.

“Dear Dr. King, I met you when I was 14 years of age. You were a true hero and you became an inspiration,” Wonder begins. “I’ve been blessed to write songs of love, hope and motivation, many of them inspired by your life…I want you to know that I’m thankful how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward.”

Stevie, who was involved in the campaign to make King’s birthday a federal holiday, then laments, “It is painful to know that the needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, yet you would not believe the lack of progress.”

Wonder then lists a number things that he’s “sick of,” including “some people using God for a convenience rather than a commitment,” “lies and deceit that dominate our reality” and “that truth is struggling to be heard and defended.”

Later on, Stevie declares, “We need a truth commission that forces this country to look at its lies. I’m calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country.”

He adds, “We cannot be afraid to confront a lie and a liar. Those in leadership who won’t or don’t acknowledge the truth should be held accountable.”

Wonder then pledges “to have the courage to say what I see and acknowledge what I hear.”

By Matt Friedlander

