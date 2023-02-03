Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson & more added to Sunday’s Grammy Awards

CBS/Recording Academy

Some more artists have been added to Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. CBS Mornings revealed that the latest additions to the show include Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, who’ll perform together on the telecast.

The program noted that Wonder chose Stapleton for the performance, although right now there’s no word on what the trio will be performing.

Smokey’s addition comes on the same day he’s set to be honored as one of the Recording Academy’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, alongside Motown founder Berry Gordy.

The new additions join already announced Grammy performers Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow, who’ll pay tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie, as well as Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.

