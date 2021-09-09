Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live concert in LA; London lineup also revealed

Courtesy of Global Citizen

The worldwide 24-hour Global Citizen Live concert, taking place September 25 in various cities, has announced its lineups for shows in Los Angeles and London.

The L.A. concert will be headlined by Stevie Wonder and will take place at the Greek Theatre. The event also will feature Queen collaborator Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, H.E.R., The Lumineers and more. Tickets are available now at GlobalCitizenLive.la.

In a statement, Wonder says, “It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!”

The London show’s lineup includes Duran Duran, disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC and dance diva Kylie Minogue.

In addition, Elton John has been confirmed to perform in Paris, joining previously announced artists Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, Charlie Puth and Doja Cat.

Also as previously announced, the lineup for the New York part of the show includes Cyndi Lauper, Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Alessia Cara and more.

Performances by Green Day, Metallica, Ricky Martin, Usher, Lorde and BTS will take place at as-yet-unannounced locations.

The other cities hosting Global Citizen shows are Sydney, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Lagos, Nigeria.

ABC News Live will broadcast the full event starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on September 25, with a highlights show scheduled to air on ABC on September 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles can be earned by taking action at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

The goal of Global Citizen Live is to encourage people to call upon world leaders, philanthropists and politicians to prioritize vaccine equality, climate change and famine.

