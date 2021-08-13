Stevie Wonder to perform with rapper Common on Stand Up to Cancer telethon

ABC/Eric McCandless

The seventh annual Stand Up to Cancer telethon will feature a performance by Stevie Wonder and rapper Common during the hour-long special.

Brittany Howard also will be taking the stage during the charity event, set to air on Saturday, August 21. Ken Jeong and his wife, Tran Ho, as well as Anthony Anderson and Sofia Vergara, will serve as the night’s hosts.

Reese Witherspoon, alongside husband Jim Toth, have signed on as the fundraiser’s executive producers.

Other recognizable names participating in the Stand Up to Cancer telethon to help raise funds will be Matthew McConaughey, Tony Hale, Jennifer Garner, Katie Couric, Jaime Camil, Max Greenfield, Chandra Wilson, Kate del Castillo and MJ Rodriquez.

In addition to the star power, those personally affected by cancer will share their experiences with the disease.

The commercial-free fundraiser will be telecast across all major networks on August 21, including ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, as well as major streaming networks, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

To date, Stand Up to Cancer has raised over $600 million for its mission to fund research aimed at curing the disease, which has led to several new therapies and hundreds of clinical trials.

