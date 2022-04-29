Stevie Wonder to receive honorary doctorate from Detroit’s Wayne State University

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Stevie Wonder will be presented with an honorary doctorate degree by Detroit’s Wayne State University on May 7 during the school’s spring 2022 commencement festivities.

The Motown legend, who was born in Saginaw, Michigan, will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters in acknowledgement of his musical achievements and contributions, and in honor of his work as an advocate for civil rights and for the disabled.

In recognizing Wonder with the doctorate, the school notes that he’s sold over 100 million records worldwide; that he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Museum and the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom; and that he led the successful efforts to have Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s birthday declared a national holiday.

The ceremony honoring Stevie will begin at 1 p.m. ET on May 7. Former Saturday Night Live cast member — and Detroit native — Tim Meadows also will receive an honorary degree from Wayne State that day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.