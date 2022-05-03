Stevie Wonder to receive racial-justice organization the Legal Defense Fund’s inaugural Icon Award

JC Olivera/WireImage

Stevie Wonder will be honored with the Legal Defense Fund’s inaugural Icon Award at the racial-justice organization’s 2022 National Equal Justice Awards Dinner, which will be held May 10 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Billboard reports that, according to a statement from the Legal Defense Fund, Wonder will be recognized for “his steadfast work throughout his illustrious career, spanning over half a century, which embodies LDF’s values and demonstrates his commitment to confronting the barriers that face Black Americans and other marginalized communities.”

The event, which boasts the theme “Truth Is Power,” will feature video messages from former first lady Michelle Obama and from former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick, as well as performances from the Dance Theater of Harlem.

Also at the event, author and professor Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her book The 1619 Project, will be honored with the Spirit of Justice Award; and Sherrilyn Ifill, the Legal Defense Fund’s outgoing president, will receive the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Our honorees have unapologetically used truth as power,” says current LDF president Janai S. Nelson in a statement. “They have refused to back down when others tried to silence them. And they have held their convictions fiercely and been unyielding to false narratives. Most importantly, they have used truth to shape outlooks, inform mindsets, and touch souls.”

For more information about the Legal Defense Fund and its National Equal Justice Awards Dinner, visit NAACPLDF.org.

