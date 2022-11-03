Stevie Wonder’s 24th annual House Full of Toys benefit concert announced

JC Olivera/WireImage

Stevie Wonder‘s House Full of Toys benefit concert is making a return this year, marking 24 years since its inception. As in previous years, the event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this time on December 17.

“Today, more than ever throughout the world, we are challenged with many issues: social, political, economic and spiritual,” Stevie said in a statement, per Billboard. “But that must not stop our opportunity to give and share in the spirit and reason for the season. I am as always overjoyed to again present the celebration of House Full of Toys.”

Though performers have yet to be announced, the House Full of Toys benefit concert usually features a star-studded lineup of artists recruited by Stevie. Last year’s show, which marked the event’s return after a three-year hiatus, saw performances from Johnny Gill and Ledisi, as well as a tribute to Jacqueline Avant, the late wife of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Clarence Avant.

Tickets to Stevie’s benefit concert, presented on behalf of his We Are You Foundation, go on sale Friday, November 4, at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.COM. Those attending are asked to donate an unwrapped toy or gift. Proceeds/donations will benefit people with disabilities, children and families in need.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.