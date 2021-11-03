Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit concert returns this year

Business Wire

Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit concert is back this year.

The 23rd installment of the charity event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday December 18. The last time Stevie hosted the concert was back in 2018.

“In this, a most challenged time throughout the world, is when we show up to show our deepest love and commitment to helping those to still enjoy this holiday season,” Stevie says in a statement. “It is my joy to be able to return and present HFOT.”

House Full of Toys benefits children, people with disabilities, and families in need during the holidays. Wonder’s We Are You Foundation asks concertgoers to bring an unwrapped toy or other gift to the show.

So far, Stevie is the only confirmed performer. Past shows have included performances by Lionel Richie, R&B singer Ella Mai, singer/rapper Anderson .Paak and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.COM.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.