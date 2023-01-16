Stewart Copeland’s diaries being turned into book about The Police

Jens BÃ¼ttner/picture alliance via Getty Images

We’re about to learn a lot more about the early days of The Police, thanks to Stewart Copeland. The drummer has announced that diaries he kept in the ’70s are being compiled for a new book, The Police Diaries, 1976-’79, coming later this year from Rocket 88 Books.

Copeland shares the book will be “the truest account of the Police’s beginning and early days,” explaining, “It’s full of my original diary pages, hand-made poster designs, ragged accounts, callow observations and other scribblings of a proto-rock star, illuminated by hitherto unseen vintage photos from the deepest vaults. It’s a big, noisy book about one heckuva ride.”

He’s also sharing some never-before-heard demos and recordings from that era of The Police, including the just-released “Clown’s Revenge.”

Fans can sign up now, which will allow them to be among the first to get the book — and also get a discount for it. There will also be an opportunity for fans to get their name in the book.

