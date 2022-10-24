Stewart Copeland’s post-Police band Animal Logic reunites for two new singles

Photo: Nick Biemans/Layout: Anil Prasad

Animal Logic, the short-lived band featuring Police drummer Stewart Copeland, acclaimed jazz bassist Stanley Clarke and singer/songwriter Deborah Holland, has reunited and will release its first new music in over 30 years next month.

The group will issue two new singles — “Can I Tell You” and “Ordinary” — on November 18 via all major digital music providers and at Animal Logic’s Bandcamp page.

Animal Logic formed in 1987, released a pair of studio albums — 1989’s self-titled effort and 1991’s Animal Logic II — and mounted a 1989 world tour before breaking up. The group released a few modestly successful singles, including “There’s a Spy (In the House of Love),” which peaked at #92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2013, the trio reunited for a video that features them performing the Holland song “Whipping Boy” at Copeland’s Sacred Grove home studio. Since then, Copeland, Clarke and Holland have collectively continued to work remotely on new music. Copeland also lent his talents to four tracks on Holland’s 2020 solo album, Fine, Thank You!

According to a press statement, “Can I Tell You” boasts West Coast-inspired songwriting and folk-rock influences combined with Copeland and Clarke’s signature rhythms, and features Bela Fleck and the Flecktones member Howard Levy on harmonica.

“Ordinary” is a kinetic, upbeat rock tune that’s similar to the material on Animal Logic’s debut album.

