Balenciaga has teamed up with Crocs for a new collab that features a stiletto clog.

The collection was unveiled Sunday by Balenciaga, and not only did it showcase stiletto Crocs, but also knee-high Croc boots.

This is the second time Balenciaga has worked with Crocs on a collection. The first collection featured an $850 platform clog and it sold out even before the shoe had a chance to debut in stores.

