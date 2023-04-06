‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Is On The Way

The trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie has been released that shows Fox opening up about his long battle with Parkinson’s.

In the trailer, Michael addresses why he keeps pushing through despite the many hurdles, “I’m a tough son of a b**ch.”

The documentary will take an in-depth look into Fox’s life, career, and long battle with Parkinson’s.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie will be out on May 12th on Apple Tv+.

Why do you think that Back 2 The Future was Michael J. Fox’s best and greatest role of his career?