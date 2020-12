It appears all those months of disinfecting surfaces may not have been necessary.

Hospitals tested surfaces near COVID-19 patients in hospitals and found no infectious virus.

They found what they call, the corpse of the virus. It is what is left over after the virus dies

A microbiologist at Rutgers University said they did not find an infectious virus on surfaces because, the virus is very fragile in the environment-it decays very quickly.

