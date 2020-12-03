Stills, Nash, Mellencamp, Knopfler & more donating instruments to charity auction

Courtesy of NITO

Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, John Mellencamp and ex-Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler are among the artists who have donated guitars and other stringed instruments to a charity auction.

The sale will benefit the National Independent Talent Organization, or NITO, which supports independent entities and individuals in the music industry struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stills, Nash and Mellencamp have all donated autographed acoustic guitars to the auction, as has folk legend Joan Baez. Knopfler has contributed an unsigned Teisco TG-64 electric guitar.

Other artists taking part in the sale include Bonnie Raitt, Nick Lowe, George Benson, Joe Satriani, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee, Steve Vai, Steve Martin, Weezer, Pat Metheny, David Bromberg, Steve Forbert, Fall Out Boy, Jack Johnson and more.

Lowe’s contribution to the auction is an acoustic guitar that originally was owned by The Who‘s Pete Townshend.

The auction will be open until Sunday, December 13. Visit CharityBuzz.com for the full list of available items.

By Josh Johnson and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.