Sting and Kenny Loggins to perform at benefit for Gilda’s Club NYC in May

Courtesy of Gilda’s Club NYC

Gilda’s Club NYC, founded in memory of beloved original Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, offers free cancer support programs to patients and their families. But now, it’ll be getting some support of its own from some big-name musicians.

On May 19 at 8 p.m. ET, Sting and Kenny Loggins will be among the artists who’ll headline a virtual benefit concert called “It’s Always Something,” after the catchphrase of one of Gilda’s best-known SNL characters, Roseanne Roseannadanna.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Gilda’s Club, which has seen demand for its services soar by 55% during the pandemic. Other artists and celebrities taking part in the benefit include ABC’s Robin Roberts, actors Jon Hamm and Brooke Shields, jazz stars Jon Batiste and David Sanborn, singer Rosanne Cash, and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams, who’s also a musician.

You can watch the concert at Gilda’s Club New York City’s YouTube channel. To find out how to donate, visit GildasClubNYC.org or text “Next25” to 41444.

Gilda Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989. She was 42.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.