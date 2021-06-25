Sting, Annie Lennox, Gloria Estefan & more stars to perform on ‘Vax India Now’ charity special

Courtesy of Vax India Now

While the U.S. is emerging from the pandemic thanks to a high vaccination rate, other countries aren’t so lucky — especially India, where thousands are dying due to a second wave of COVID-19. That’s why some big stars are getting together to highlight the need for vaccine distribution in that country.

Sting, Annie Lennox and Gloria Estefan are among slated to take part in Vax India Now, a concert special that will livestream on CNN and other platforms on July 7. The lineup also includes Josh Groban, Alicia Keys, David Foster, Andrea Bocelli and Yo-Yo Ma, with more to be announced.

The special will highlight what’s happening on the ground in India and ask viewers to donate to help stop the spread of COVID-19. You can also donate now at the Vax India Now website. The money raised will go to the Giving Back Fund, which will distribute the money to the American India Foundation and other organizations in India that support vaccination efforts.

According to Variety, the special will be available at Dreamstage.live, as well as on CNN’s YouTube channel and the Vax India Now website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.