Sting announces two shows with the Philadelphia Orchestra in March

Sting plays with Philadelphia Symphony Orchestra in 2010; Bill McCay/Getty Images

Sting is currently touring North America, and he’ll head to Europe for a string of dates that run through December. But he has no plans to slow down in the new year: He’s just announced two concerts for March.

Sting will perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra on March 8 and March 9 in the City of Brotherly Love. Unusually, each show will begin at 5 p.m. It’ll be the second time Sting’s done this: He first performed with the orchestra in 2010 at the Philadelphia Academy of Music’s 153rd anniversary concert.

Sting is an old hand at playing his songs with an orchestra. In 2010, he teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to record Symphonicities, an album of orchestral versions of his hits. That was followed by a world tour with the orchestra and a live album.

A presale for the March dates will start October 11 at 10 a.m. ET for members of the Sting.com fan club and orchestra members. The general onsale is Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.