Sting extends Las Vegas residency into 2023

Sting will continue to bring his songs to Sin City in 2023.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has extended his residency show, My Songs, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace into next year. Six new dates in April 2023 — April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9 — will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members can access tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Visit Sting.com for more information on how to join.

In addition to regular tickets, which you can purchase via Ticketmaster.com/StingVegas, VIP packages are also available, including one where you literally get to sit on stage for the show, and one where you get to participate in a pre-show Q&A with Sting and even get a photo with him.

Sting also has shows scheduled for this week on the 15th, 17th and 18th, and there are a limited number of tickets available for those shows.

After the Vegas shows wrap up, Sting kicks off a European tour on June 21. The North American leg starts August 25.

