Sting has surgery after tearing tendon in his shoulder, but says show will go on

ABC/Paula LoboSting is quite the trouper: Even after having surgery on his left arm, he's not planning to cancel any shows.

Right at the start of his European tour in support of his latest album My Songs, Sting tore a tendon in his shoulder and revealed on social media on Tuesday that he had surgery Monday.

In a video showing him with his arm in a sling, Sting says, "Thanks for all your good wishes, I really appreciate it...I had surgery yesterday, but tonight we're in Bordeaux and as I keep saying, the show must go on."

Sting then promises he'll continue the French leg of the tour, which ends in Grenoble on Monday, and then forge ahead to Italy, Germany and Poland before heading to the U.S. for a string of dates that start November 8 in Jacksonville, FL.

"We're not stopping, so I think it's your good wishes that keep me going," he added. "God bless all of you."

Based on video of his show in Paris on October 18, it appears as if Sting will simply be singing, and won't be playing the bass until his arm heals.

