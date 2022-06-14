Sting is “having a ball” with newly extended Las Vegas residency: “It’s fantastic!”

Courtesy of Live Nation

My Songs, Sting‘s Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, first launched last November and is running this week. Sting just announced that he’s expanding the show in 2023, which proves he’s really changed his attitude toward Vegas. As he tells ABC Audio, initially he wasn’t sure he wanted to do a residency at all.

Sting admits, “I was kind of apprehensive at first but it’s really wonderful; the audiences are great.”

It turns out the thing that concerned the former Police front man the most about playing Las Vegas was just that: the audiences. Specifically, he wasn’t exactly sure who’d be filling the seats in the Colosseum.

“I wasn’t sure who the audience would be. I thought just a bunch of tourists,” he explains. “But no. People come from all over the world, all over America, to see my show, and … they’re determined to have a great time.”

“We’re at the best venue in Vegas at Caesars Palace,” he adds. “And we’re just having a ball. It’s fantastic!”

As for how Sting manages to keep the set list — which includes his solo hits and songs by The Police — fresh for these shows, he tells People, “It’s my job to find something new every night in a song that I may have been performing for decades, and I always do. It’s something incremental. It may not be noticed by anyone but me.”

The 2023 dates for Sting’s My Songs — April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9 — go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members can access tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Visit Sting.com for more information on how to join.

