Sting Joins Jimmy Fallon And The Roots To Sing “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

Being restricted to your house allows your creativity to come through and for those that are already talented, well the possibilities are endless.

So when Sting, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots recreated The Police’s hit, “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” using simple household items the result was genius.

Although some members of The Roots used traditional instruments like a guitar and tuba, Questlove gave up the drums in favor of forks and scissors.

Other “instruments” that were used included a pillow, a Connect Four game, a pot lid and shoes. The collaboration is definitely a must-see.

