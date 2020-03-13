Sting & other stars contribute tracks to Alzheimer's Association music & video series

Courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association

Courtesy of the Alzheimer’s AssociationSting, Nile Rodgers of CHIC, "I Hope You Dance" singer Lee Ann Womack and other artists have all contributed either new or unreleased tracks to Music Moments, a music and video series designed to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease.

In the video series, each artist talks about their personal connection to the disease, and why their song "captures a special time in their lives" -- a special moment they would never want to lose to the disease. The compilation album rounds up those songs.

Sting, whose mother-in-law died of premature Alzheimer's, has contributed a cover of Otis Redding's classic "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay."

"'Dock of the Bay' by Otis Redding came out when I was like 15, 16. I think when you're 16, the music you hear is so powerful and evocative of that time," Sting says in the accompanying video. "I was a fan of Otis Redding and normally he was known for energetic soul music, and this was very contemplative and sad. It reminds me of me at that age, just being a little lost. Very lost, actually."

Sting calls Alzheimer's a "tragic and horrifying disease," noting, "It's a possibility, a potential in all of our lives. So whatever research we can do at this present time is absolutely important."

Nile Rodgers' mother has Alzheimer's and his aunt suffered from it too. He's contributed a cover of The Beatles' "Hey Jude," explaining, “Every time we went to visit [my aunt], we’d sing 'Hey Jude' and she would sing every lyric with us."

Lee Ann Womack, whose family has been touched by Alzheimer's, has recorded a version of Waylon Jennings' classic "Dreaming My Dreams with You," a song she and her father both loved.

Music Moments is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.