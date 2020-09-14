Sting performing on streaming concert event next week benefiting New York's City Parks Foundation

Courtesy of City Parks Foundation/AXS TV

Sting is among the artists set to perform on the 2020 SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on various platforms and also will air on AXS TV.

The 90-minute event seeks to raise funds and awareness for New York City’s City Parks Foundation in support of the organization’s free programs, including the annual series of SummerStage concerts held in Central Park and the SummerStage Anywhere virtual arts festival.

The show will feature exclusive at-home performances, spoken-word appearances and segments highlighting various City Parks Foundation programs.

In addition to Sting, the event’s lineup features Phish frontman Trey Anastasio; singer/songwriters Norah Jones, Rosanne Cash, P.J. Morton and Rufus Wainwright; Paul Shaffer; Tony-winning Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.; young R&B artist H.E.R.; TV host Ryan Seacrest; tennis legend Billie Jean King; comic Lewis Black; and more.

The livestream can be viewed at all of SummerStage’s social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. The concert is free to watch, although viewers are encouraged to donate to New York’s City Parks Foundation.

For more details, visit AXS.com and CityParksFoundation.org.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.