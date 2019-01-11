Sting Planning To ‘Re-Imagine’ His Biggest Hits

Everything old will be new again on an upcoming Sting record. The former Police frontman is planning an album with ‘re-imagined’ versions of his most well-known songs.

The singer has already released a revamped version of “Brand New Day” that he unveiled during the Fox New Year’s Eve special. He did the same thing with the Police, recording new versions of “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” and “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” for a 1986 compilation.

The new album should be ready in time for Sting’s upcoming ‘My Songs’ tour, which begins in June.

Are you interested in new versions of familiar songs, or do you just stick with the classics? Do you prefer The Police or Solo Sting?