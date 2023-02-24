Sting releases digital expanded edition of ‘Ten Summoner’s Tales’ for album’s 30th anniversary

A&M/UMe

Sting released his fourth solo album, Ten Summoner’s Tales, 30 years ago, and to celebrate the milestone he’s just released a new digital-only expanded edition of the album.

The new release features 27 tracks, including the original 12 from the album, along with 15 bonus tracks made up of B-sides, remixes, alternative versions and live performances, 11 of which have never been released digitally before. The expanded version is also available in Dolby Atmos.

Released on March 1, 1993, Ten Summoner’s Tales has been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA. It features the hit single “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You,” which peaked at 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Sting three Grammy nominations, along with a win for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male. Another single from the record, “Fields of Gold,” went to number two on the Adult Contemporary chart and earned a BMI Pop Song Award in 1994.

