Sting releases duet version of his Spanish-language tune “Por Su Amor,” featuring Mexican singer KURT

Sting has just released an updated duet version of “Por Su Amor,” the recent Spanish-language adaptation of his 2021 song, “For Her Love.”

The new recording features the former Police frontman joined by Mexican singer/songwriter KURT, an emerging Latin pop star.

The song is available now via streaming services and as a digital download, while a music video featuring Sting and KURT performing the tune together has premiered on YouTube.

“KURT is a wonderful singer who performs with great authority, sensitivity, and passion,” Sting says in a statement. “I thoroughly enjoyed working together with him on this song.”

Adds Kurt, who used to perform Sting’s songs when he would perform in bars early in his career, “For me, collaborating with Sting has been like getting to know one of my music superheroes…it’s a dream come true, and a true honor.”

As previously reported, “For Your Love” was featured on Sting’s most recent studio album, 2021’s The Bridge, and he was inspired to create a Spanish version during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he was captivated by the scenery of Baja, California, and the views of the Gulf of California. The original version of “Por Su Amor” was released in February.

The Spanish lyrics for the tune were written by musician, songwriter and producer Martin Kierszenbaum, who is also Sting’s manager. Martin also co-wrote of “For Her Love” and co-produced The Bridge album with Sting, as well as contributing keyboards to “Por Su Amor” and The Bridge.

