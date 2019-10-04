Sting reworks solo and Police hits in concert on new digital album 'My Songs: Live'

Cherrytree/A&M/Interscope Records Sting has documented his recent world tour with a new live album.

My Songs: Live features 11 tracks recorded on Sting's current trek in support of his album My Songs, featuring reworkings of his most famous tunes. The digital-only album arrives November 8, but is available for pre-order now.

Among the classic Sting and Police tracks featured on the album: "King of Pain," "Every Breath You Take," "Russians, "Englishman in New York, "Message in a Bottle" and "Russians."

Sting's tour resumes Saturday in Seoul, South Korea and is scheduled to wrap up October 29 in Assago, Italy. In between the Asian and European dates, he has one North American concert: October 28 in Phoenix, AZ. Shaggy, Sting's collaborator on the Grammy-winning reggae album 44/876, is also on the bill.

Sting's My Songs Las Vegas residency kicks off May 22, 2020 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Here's the track listing for My Songs: Live:

Introduction/"Message In A Bottle" (Live)

"Englishman In New York" (Live)

"Brand New Day" (Live)

"Wrapped Around Your Finger" (Live)

"Seven Days" (Live)

"King Of Pain" (Live)

"So Lonely" (Live)

"Desert Rose" (Live)

"Every Breath You Take" (Live)

"Russians" (Live)

"Fragile" (Live)

