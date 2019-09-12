Sting scores #1 dance hit with new version of "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"

A&MBillboard's Dance Club Songs chart is in the midst of an '80s invasion. Whitney Houston's remix of Steve Winwood's 1986 hit "Higher Love" recently topped that chart, and now Sting has reached #1 with a remix of his 1985 hit "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free."

The updated track was created by noted producer Dave Audé for Sting's latest album, My Songs, which features remixes and re-recordings of the former Police frontman's back catalog.

Audé told Billboard that, of the six songs he produced on the album, "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" is "the only one that I totally flipped on its head, and the result is pure dancefloor magic."

This is Sting's fourth #1 hit on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart, following 2003's "Send Your Love," 2004's "Stolen Car (Take Me Dancing)" and a 2016 version of "Stolen Car" recorded with Mylene Farmer.

Sting's Las Vegas residency, also called My Songs, will debut on May 22, 2020, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.