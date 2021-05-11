Sting to perform on MTV’s See Us Unite for Change special celebrating the Asian American experience

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Citi

Sting has joined the lineup of artists and celebrities that will appear on See Us Unite for Change, a multi-network special that “celebrates and pays tribute” to the Asian American experience airing Friday, May 21, on MTV and its affiliated networks.

The special, hosted by Ken Jeong, comes amid a growing number of hate crimes against people in the Asian American and Pacific Island (AAPI) communities.

Sting will perform on the show, along with other artists like Jhene Aiko and Saweetie. The event also will feature appearances by Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka, Lisa Ling, Jeremy Lin, Michelle Kwan and others.

“Through music and comedy performances, short film packages and speakers, the special aims to inspire and educate viewers about the impact that the AAPI community has had in America, as well as how to move forward and further support on-the-ground efforts to build solidarity against hate,” MTV notes in a statement.

See Us Unite for Change will air May 21 at 8 p.m ET on MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land, Logo, BET and Nickelodeon. The event also will stream exclusively on Facebook Watch.

In a statement, MTV Entertainment Group President Chris McCarthy said, “We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry.”

