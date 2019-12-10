Sting to receive Global Citizen's Artist of the Year award in London Friday

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for the Rainforest Fund

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for the Rainforest FundA day after Sting hosted his star-studded benefit concert in New York City to benefit his Rainforest Fund foundation, he's just been announced as the winner of a prize honoring his environmental efforts over the years.

The Global Citizen organization will give the former Police frontman its Artist of the Year Prize, which honors a creative individual or group using their platform and their work to create change -- not only through conversation but also through meaningful impact.

Specifically, Sting is being honored for using his fame to raise awareness of the plight of the rainforests, and using his Rainforest Fund to preserve more than 33 million acres since 1989.

The award comes with a $150,000 prize, which Sting will donate to the Fund.

Sting will accept the prize at a December 13 ceremony in London hosted by John Legend, where both artists will perform. Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay's Chris Martin, British stars Jorja Smith and Stormzy, and R&B stars H.E.R. and Raphael Saadiq are also on the bill for the event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey are among the presenters, alone with actors Kal Penn, Connie Britton and Catherine Tate.

Filmmaker Richard Curtis of Love Actually fame will be named Global Citizen of the Year at the ceremony.

