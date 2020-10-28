Sting to release 'Duets' album collecting collabs with Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox & more

Sting’s new compilation, Duets, due out November 27, will feature songs he’s recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Mary J. Blige, jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Julio Iglesias, soul legend Sam Moore, trumpeter Chris Botti, and Sting’s two most recent collaborations: “Little Something” with American jazz singer Melody Gardot, and “Mama,” with singer/rapper Gashi.

Of note, the album also features “Desert Rose,” Sting’s 2000 duet with Algerian singer Cheb Mami that is his most recent top-20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the track list includes “Don’t Make Me Wait,” released as part of Sting’s Grammy-winning 2018 joint album 44/876 with reggae/pop star Shaggy.

A new, never-before-released song called “September,” recorded with Sting’s pal, Italian star Zucchero, [ZOO-kuh-roe] rounds out the package.

You might recall that Sting’s Grammy-nominated duet with Eric Clapton, “It’s Probably Me,” was recorded for the soundtrack of Lethal Weapon 3.

Duets will be out as a double LP on vinyl on December 18.

Here’s the track listing:

“Little Something” with Melody Gardot

“It’s Probably Me” with Eric Clapton

“Stolen Car” with Mylène Farmer

“Desert Rose” with Cheb Mami

“Rise & Fall” with Craig David

“Whenever I Say Your Name” with Mary J. Blige

“Don’t Make Me Wait” with Shaggy

“Reste” with GIMS

“We’ll Be Together” with Annie Lennox

“L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour” with Charles Aznavour

“My Funny Valentine” with Herbie Hancock

“Fragile” with Julio Iglesias

“Mama” with Gashi

“September” with Zucchero

“Practical Arrangement” with Jo Lawry

“None Of Us Are Free” with Sam Moore

“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” with Chris Botti

By Andrea Dresdale

