Sting, ZZ Top booked for 2024 BeachLife Festival

courtesy of BeachLife Festival

Sting, ZZ Top and Devo are among the acts booked for the 2024 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California.

Sting is set to headline the festival’s opening night on Friday, May 3, with Devo on the bill for Saturday, May 4, and ZZ Top playing on the final night, Sunday, May 5.

Joining Sting as headliners are Incubus and My Morning Jacket, with Seal, Trey Anastasio, Sugar Ray, Fleet Foxes and more also on the bill.

Info on tickets and a complete lineup can be found at beachlifefestival.com.

