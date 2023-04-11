Sting’s My Songs world tour will hit North America this fall

Martin Kierszenbaum

Sting‘s My Songs tour, which has essentially been going on since 2019, will return to North America this fall.

The tour, which highlights material from Sting’s entire catalog, both solo and with The Police, starts September 5 in Toronto and is set to wrap up October 12 in Arkansas. However, it’s billed as Leg 1, so it’s likely Sting will be returning at some point. Opening all dates will be special guest Joe Sumner aka Sting’s eldest son.

Sting’s fan club members can access a presale via Sting.com starting April 12. The general on-sale date is Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time via Sting.com.

Sting’s My Songs tour began in 2019 and toured through Europe, Asia and North America, but of course was canceled in 2020. It resumed in the fall of 2021 and included Sting’s debut Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It continued around the world in 2022, with a second run of Las Vegas shows that June.

The set list has changed from year to year, but has always included hits like “King of Pain,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Fields of Gold” and “Desert Rose.”

Sting’s already been to Australia and Asia this year, and has done a third run in Vegas. He’ll perform in Sacramento, California, on April 11 and 12 before heading back to Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.