Sting's vino comes out on top in 'Celebrity White Wine Showdown'

These days, it seems as though you’re not a celebrity unless you have your own wine — but of course, some of those wines are better than others. You may not be aware that Sting has a line of wine, but he does. And it recently came out on top of the first-ever virtual Celebrity White Wine Showdown.

Award-winning wine expert and author Mark Oldman hosted the event to determine which star’s white was the most out of sight. The event took place virtually, with nearly 390 households joining Oldman via Zoom to taste a lineup of five celeb bottles by Sting, Dave Matthews, country star Zac Brown, Cameron Diaz, and reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

After the tasting, all the households — who’d purchased the wines in advance in order to taste them along with Oldman — voted via Zoom. Sting’s Il Palagio Roxanne Toscana Bianco 2018 tied for first place with Dave Matthews’ The Dreaming Tree Chardonnay 2018.

Sting’s wine is produced on his 16th century estate in Tuscany, which features 65 acres of vineyards. All the wines produced there are organic. There are also four reds: Message in a Bottle, Casino delle Vie, Sister Moon and When We Dance.

By the way, actress Cameron Diaz‘s wine, Avaline White Blend, came in last with a dismal 14% of the vote.

The survey also found that the majority of respondents think that celebs drink their own wine “a little,” and 88% feel that celebrities shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves “winemakers.”

The next celebrity wine competition happens Wednesday, when Oldman hosts the “Celebrity War of the Sparkling Wines,” pitting wines by Christie Brinkley, Isiah Thomas, Francis Ford Coppola, Giuliana Rancic, John Legend, and Drake against each other.

