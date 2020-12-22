Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell, Peter Yarrow added to virtual Georgia Comes Alive voter-participation festival

Courtesy of HeadCount

Rolling Stones touring keyboardist Chuck Leavell and Peter Yarrow of the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary are among the latest additions to the lineup of Georgia Comes Alive, an virtual music festival tsaking place December 26 that’s encouraging voter participation in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff election.

Other newly added performers include Foo Fighters and singer/songwriter Amos Lee.

The previously announced artists on the bill include Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Phil Lesh, R.E.M.‘s Mike Mills, Los Lobos, ex-Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes, Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff, Grace Potter and Ben Folds, among dozens more.

Georgia Comes Alive, which is presented by the nonpartisan voter registration organization HeadCount, will stream starting at 3 p.m. ET on December 26.

For more info, visit GeorgiaComesAlive.com.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.