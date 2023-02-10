Stones Launch Mini-Doc Series

A new Stones documentary is coming out.

“The Rolling Stones Chronicles” will air on ABKCO Films’ VEVO-hosted YouTube channel.

The series consists of six documentary shorts, each featuring a different song as its soundtrack.

The music is combined with relevant interview clips interspersed with historical documentary footage of related world events.

Each episode will be released one week apart, every Thursday between February 9 and March 16, starting with “Episode 1 – The Last Time.”

Robin Klein, executive producer of the series, says the series puts the band’s music in context with history.

What other band would you like to see do a series of shorts about their songs? Why?