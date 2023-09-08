The three remaining members of the Rolling Stones announced their 24th studio album earlier this week.
“Hackney Diamonds” will be out October 20 but you can hear the first single, which is called “Angry,” now.
Two of the project’s 12 songs feature late drummer, Charlie Watts.
Lady Gaga is also featured on one of the songs.
What do you think of the new Stones song?
Beth
Stones Release 24th Album’s First Single
