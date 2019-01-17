Stop & Shop to Test ‘Self-Driving Grocery Stores’

If you grew up watching The Jetsons, you know the technology that Hanna-Barbera came up with in the cartoon has been a part of our lives for some time now.

From Facetime to your home being controlled by a single device, the space-age is here and now Stop & Shop has partnered up with Robomart to deliver groceries using a self-driving cart that delivers a whole grocery store to your doorstep.

Shoppers would be able to use an app to summon the Robomart to their location, they would then unlock the doors of the car and shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, through the wonders of technology your purchases are recorded and charged to you, you get an email receipt and sent the cart on its way.

“This is one way in which we’re leveraging new technology to make shopping easier for our customers by essentially bringing the store to them,” Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan said in a statement.

Would you use a self-driving grocery store? Do you think technology keeps people from interacting in a disruptive way?