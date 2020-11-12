Stop Throwing Your Kids Over The Fence!

An elementary school in Avignon, France had to institute a new ban on parents throwing their kids over the fence when they’re late. The school has a six-foot-high steel fence with a gate that closes at 8:30 A.M. And it turns out it was too hard for some parents to get their kids there before that cutoff. So the principal says, quote, “Parents arriving after the bell were literally throwing their kids.” She says it didn’t happen “regularly” . . . but it happened enough that they were worried a kid was going to get hurt. So now there’s a sign up telling parents NOT to throw their kids . . . and to come back when the gates reopen at 10:00 A.M.