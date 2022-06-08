STOP Trying To Get Close To Zoo Animals

Orangutans are known for being aggressive, especially with humans, but one animal was clearly ticked off and one guy learned just how strong the great apes really are. Check out this video. The guy gets too close to the cage and the orangutan quickly grabs him by the shirt, pulling him closer and closer, and possibly trying to bite the man. From there, it’s a tug of war between the ape and the man’s friends and his friends are losing. At one point, the animal grabs the man’s leg, and the guy is totally horizontal. The animal’s strength is incredible. Unclear exactly when and where this was taken, but supposedly the man was okay in the end.