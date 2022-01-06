Stories about Tom Petty, Eagles, George Harrison featured in upcoming season of Disgraceland podcast

Courtesy of Double Elvis

The popular Disgraceland podcast, which showcases stories combining music with true crime, has announced that its upcoming ninth season will feature episodes focusing on the late Tom Petty, the Eagles, The Temptations and late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, among other stars.

Information about the new season was revealed in an audio trailer, an accompanying press release, and a video preview posted by host Jake Brennan on the podcast’s Instagram page.

The Petty episode, which debuts in January 18, will include details of the rocker’s secret heroin habit and an arson fire that destroyed his Encino, California, home.

Two Disgraceland episodes will focus on the Eagles, premiering on February 8 and 15. Topics covered on those programs will include the band members’ former heavy cocaine use and other excesses, according to the trailer.

The episode about The Temptations will debut on March 22, and apparently will look at singer David Ruffin‘s volatile relationship with Tammi Terrell.

The last episode of season nine, which premieres on March 29, will focus on Harrison and the 1999 home invasion by a deranged knife-wielding fan that almost cost the Beatles legend his life.

Disgraceland‘s new season will kick off on January 11 with a podcast about Taylor Swift and her problems with stalkers.

Other artists featured on upcoming Disgraceland episodes include 1990s ska-punk band Sublime, late jazz greats Miles Davis and Billie Holiday, the late country icon Hank Williams, and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

New episodes of Disgraceland will be available exclusively on Amazon Music starting January 11, and then across all other podcast platforms on January 18. Visit DisgracelandPod.com for more information.

