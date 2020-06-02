Stormtroopers Helping People With Social Distancing At Disney Springs!

Disney is using Star Wars stormtroopers to remind people to maintain physical distancing.

The characters are walking “on patrol” above Disney Springs.

Skits featuring the stormtroopers highlight the importance of wearing a face covering and social distancing. A video of interaction popped up on YouTube.

The Disney Springs area of Disney World reopened at the end of May. The parks will begin to gradually open on July 11th.

What other characters should Disney use to help promote safety in public? I know that Darth Vader walking down the street would make me follow any rule!