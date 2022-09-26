‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow

The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow.

The three-bedroom, two-bath is located Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000.

The listing reads, “This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and ‘Private Property’ signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention.”

If you could live in one T.V. house, which house would you choose?