“Stranger Things” Made Into A Saturday Morning Type Cartoon!

The nice thing about cartoons is that characters never have to age. The Bart and Lisa of season 33 can be the exact same kids they were in The Simpsons‘ series premiere. That’s definitely not the case for the youngsters of Hawkins, Indiana. The fresh-faced children we met on season one of Stranger Things now look like they’re ready for college in real life, even if they’re still in high school on the show. But if Netflix ever needs to keep them from getting too old it won’t be hard. The streaming site had animators turn iconic moments from the series into “A Stranger Morning Cartoon.” And we wouldn’t be afraid to wake up early to watch this series.

(Nerdist)