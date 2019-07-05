Stranger Things' young stars "can't wait" to hear Ingrid Michaelson's new album "Stranger Songs"

Cabin 24 Records

Ingrid Michaelson's new album Stranger Songs was completely inspired by the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the third season of which is out now. Turns out the show's young stars are pretty impressed that Ingrid wrote a whole album about them.

"I heard about that! I didn't know it was her!" Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on the show, tells ABC Radio. "That's really awesome."

"Oh my God! I can't wait to hear it," adds Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, and Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, agree that this is one of more creative things someone has done with Stranger Things.

"That's actually pretty cool to hear," Gaten told ABC Radio after being informed of Ingrid's album. "That's different. That's new...to hear that it's an inspiration for someone's craft is really cool."

Stranger Things concerns the evil, supernatural goings-on in the town of Hawkins, Indiana. It's set in the mid-1980s, and features many songs from that era -- and that's one reason Ingrid loves it.

"I'm just obsessed with the show..I just have this weird connection: The nostalgia, the 1980s-ness of it," she tells ABC Radio. "This is kind of geeky, but it started out [where] I was writing poems about the show...and I thought, 'Well, if I'm writing poems, I should probably be writing music.'"

The tunes on Stranger Songs are written from the show's characters' points of view, but Ingrid notes you don't have to have watched the show to enjoy them.

"You wouldn't know it if you don't know the show. You would just think it's metaphorical, and it's very universal," she says. "But that's what's so great about that show. It's, like, everyone loves it."

Stranger Songs is out now; Ingrid's tour starts September 24.

