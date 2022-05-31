‘Strangers Things’ season 4 soundtrack includes songs by The Beach Boys, Talking Heads, Dead or Alive & more

Legacy Recordings

Volume one of the soundtrack to the fourth season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things is available now via digital formats.

In addition to the previously announced Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks remix of Journey‘s 1983 hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” the album features songs by such other veteran rock artists as The Beach Boys, Talking Heads, Dead or Alive and KISS.

The track list includes The Beach Boys’ “California Dreamin’,” Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” Dead or Alive‘s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” and KISS’ “Detroit Rock City,” as well as songs by Extreme, Baltimora, Kate Bush, Musical Youth, The Surfaris, Falco and Ricky Nelson.

The release of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I coincided with the premiere of the latest season of the series, which is split into two parts.

As previously reported, Volume II of theStranger Things‘ season 4 soundtrack will be released digitally on July 1, the day that the second part of the series’ current season premieres.

The digital version of Volume II will feature all of the songs that appear on Volume I, as well as additional music heard in the second run of episodes of Stranger Things‘ fourth season.

The full Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, including both volumes, will be released on CD and cassette on September 9, while a two-LP vinyl edition will be made available later in 2022.

Here’s the full track list of Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) — Journey

“California Dreamin'” — The Beach Boys

“Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

“Running Up That Hill” — Kate Bush

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” — Dead or Alive

“Chica Mejicanita” — Mae Arnette

“Play with Me” — Extreme

“Detroit Rock City” — KISS

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” — The Cramps

“Pass the Dutchie” — Musical Youth

“Wipeout” — The Surfaris

“Object of My Desire” — Starpoint

“Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” — Falco

“Travelin’ Man” — Ricky Nelson

“Tarzan Boy” — Baltimora

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

