Stray Cats live album, 'Rocked This Town,' recorded during 40th anniversary tour, due in September

Last year, The Stray Cats celebrated their 40th anniversary by releasing their first new studio album in 15 years, the aptly titled 40, and mounting major reunion tour. Now, the famed rockabilly trio has unveiled plans to release a new live album called Rocked This Town: From LA to London that was recorded at various locations during the trek and that will hit stores on September 11.

Rocked This Town features more than 20 songs, including renditions of such popular Stray Cats tunes as “Stray Cat Strut,” “I Won’t Stand in Your Way,” “(She’s) Sexy + 17” “Rock This Town” and “Built for Speed,” as well as versions of six songs from 40 and a cover of the classic surf-rock instrumental, “Misirlou.”

One of the songs, a performance of the 40 track “Rock It Off,” has been released as an advanced single and via streaming services. You also can check out the tune, and a video trailer for the album, at The Stray Cats’ official YouTube channel.

The album, which you can pre-order now, will be available on CD, as a vinyl LP and digitally. It was co-produced by the band’s three members — singer/guitarist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom.

The Stray Cats’ 2019 tour visited Europe in June and July, before heading across the U.S. from early August to early September.

Here’s the Rocked This Town album’s full track list:

“Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)”

“Runaway Boys”

“Too Hip, Gotta Go”

“Double Talkin’ Baby”

“Three Time’s a Charm”

“Stray Cat Strut”

“Mean Pickin’ Mama”

“Gene & Eddie”

“Cry Baby”

“I Won’t Stand in Your Way”

“Cannonball Rag”

“Misirlou”

“When Nothing’s Going Right”

“(She’s) Sexy + 17”

“Bring It Back Again”

“My One Desire”*

“Blast Off”

“Lust ‘n’ Love”

“Fishnet Stockings”

“Rock This Town”

“Rock It Off”

“Built for Speed”

“Rumble in Brighton”

* = LP and digital only.

By Matt Friedlander

