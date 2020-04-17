Stream Movies Like ‘La La Land’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’ Free on Friday Nights

Now that going out to your favorite restaurant on Friday nights is a distant memory due to the Coronavirus and stay at home orders, finding something to watch on television is the next best thing to “being outside.”

Lionsgate wants to make your Friday night a little better with their new series, Lionsgate Live! Classic movies like La La Land and Dirty Dancing will air for free on YouTube starting April 17th.

“Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movie,” will be hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis along with other celebrities and YouTube stars. The series will run through April and May with “The Hunger Games” kicking things off on Friday, April 17th.

“Dirty Dancing” will stream on April 24th, the Oscar-winning movie, “La La Land” will be featured on May 1st and on May 8th the original “John Wick” will be shown at 9 PM on the Lionsgate YouTube channel.

Since being in quarantine what are your weekend pastimes?